Royal Canadian Legion Long Sault Branch 569: 2021 Poppy Campaign Results – 2022 Poppy Campaign Update

LEST WE FORGET: The Royal Canadian Legion each fall provides Canadians with the opportunity to remember and honour our fallen comrades by conducting the Annual Poppy Campaign. By wearing a Poppy the sacred symbol of Remembrance, Canadians pay tribute to their sacrifices, deeds, and accomplishments. Everyone should be encouraged to wear a Poppy.

With the Poppy Campaign fast approaching the Poppy Chairman and his committee along with numerous volunteers are ready and eager on having another successful Poppy Campaign. We had a record-breaking year in 2021 thanks to all the citizens young and old who donated in South Stormont Township and also all the volunteers who gracefully gave up their personal time. THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

Total donations from Poppies, Wreaths and Promotion Materials was $13,063.14 which goes directly into the Poppy Trust Fund. All funds raised through the Poppy Campaign directly support Veterans, their spouses and children, serving military, RCMP in our area and those organizations that help them. The Branch Service Officer continues to work closely with the Veterans in our area and will approach the Poppy Committee for funds if a Veteran is in need.

During the past year we donated $500.00 to 325 Cornwall Kiwanis RCACS for their training programs, $500.00 for the purchase of PPE items for the legion, $500.00 to BUDDY CHECK COFFEE. BCC is a scheduled regular get together of veterans coordinated by the Branch Service Officer. We spent $2,038.63 on promotional materials, $689.87 for stationary supplies including stamps, $671.17 for the annual seminar held each year in Smiths Falls for Poppy Chairs and Branch Service Officers.

Starting Friday October 28th through Friday November 11th, Poppies will be offered at the Long Sault and Ingleside Plazas, Tim Hortons, MacEwen, and (new location) ONroute Hwy 401 westbound and several businesses and outlets throughout South Stormont.

The Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place on Sunday November 6th starting at the Ingleside Cenotaph Memorial Square at 10:00am. Following this service, the parade will move to The Lost Villages Cenotaph at Lakeview Heights, where there will be another service at approximately 11:00am. Wreaths will be pre-laid. The Long Sault Legion Branch 569 and all the Veterans of South Stormont, thank you for your support. WEAR A POPPY.