Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team reported 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne: from July 11th to July 18th. Twenty-three (23) positive cases have completed their 5-day isolation period, but 15 active cases remain under the Tribe’s jurisdiction. The active cases include community members over the age of 18. We ask that you please join in wishing them a safe and complication-free recovery.

COVID-19 TESTING CLINIC — TUESDAYS:

COVID-19 PCR Testing is available on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Health Service’s Testing Garage located at 404 State Route 37. Please use the gravel road across from McGee Road.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a FREE PCR or Rapid Molecular test by contacting Mountain Medical at the following locations on Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Mountain Medical Urgent Care (Malone) 3372 State Route 11 Tel: (518) 521-3322

Urgent Care Mountain Medical (Massena) 2 Hospital Drive Tel: (315) 705-0700

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC — WEDNESDAY:

The COVID-19 Vaccines continue to be available for all series during the Wednesday Walk-in Vaccine Clinic located at 404 State Route 37 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Individuals may also call to schedule an appointment by calling (518) 358-3142. The COVID-19 vaccines are now available for individuals ages 6-months and older.

The 1st Booster is available for everyone ages 5 years and older, who have received their initial two-shot series of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The 2nd Booster is currently available for individuals who are:

• 50-years or older and those who have a moderate or severely immunocompromised condition and received their 1st Booster at least 4 months ago;

• 12 years or older, with a moderate or severely immunocompromised condition, and received their 1st Booster at least 4 months ago; or

• 18 years or older and received two (2) doses of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine at least 4 months ago.

If you are unsure when to receive the 2nd Booster or have questions, please reach out to your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 HOME TEST KITS — EVERYDAY:

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are being distributed each day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the clinic’s front reception desk and security. Community members are asked to go inside the building to receive the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test.

Individuals who test positive are asked to self-report positive results to St. Lawrence County Public Health at (315) 386-2325, SRMT Contact Tracers at (518) 333-0230, or Franklin County Public Health at https://bit.ly/3njGiRa.

Positive cases should provide notification to individuals who may have been potentially exposed.