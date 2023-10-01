School Raises 1,300 for RRCA’s Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

After successfully coordinating a fundraising yard sale in their school’s gymnasium, students from Char-Lan District High School in Williamstown raised $1,300 for Cooper Marsh Conservation Area. The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), which owns and manages the popular South Glengarry greenspace and wildlife habitat, gratefully accepted the school’s donation and thanked the students for their commitment to improving the local environment. The RRCA will dedicate the funds to enhancements at the 673-acre Marsh.