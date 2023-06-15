South Dundas Community Sidewalk

June 15, 2023
Municipality of South Dundas
(Photo : Municipality of South Dundas)

June 9 was an important afternoon in the Municipality as the Pride crosswalk was officially unveiled at Seaway District High School – UCDSB.

In 2022, Seaway student Eshal Ali brought the sidewalk idea to Council on behalf of the school’s Genders and Sexualities Alliance. Council unanimously supported the initiative and Tomlinson Group stepped forward to offer their support in painting the crosswalk.

“There is no place for discrimination or hate of any kind in South Dundas. Regardless of identity or sexual orientation, I support you and our community needs to show you a sense of belonging,” said Mayor Broad at the event.

