South Dundas Council Highlights: September 11, 2023

Here are the highlights from the South Dundas Council meeting held September 11, 2023.

Public meeting for Proposed Amendment and Plan of Subdivision

A Public Meeting was held at the outset of the Regular Council meeting regarding two items: A Proposed Zoning Amendment to Zoning By-law 2010-48 and a Plan of Subdivision application.

The Proposed Zoning Amendment, which was passed, related to vacant land owned by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in Iroquois on County Road 2. The residential density holding of approximately 34.7 acres of land was changed from R1-H to R4-H to “permit a broader range of residential uses for future development opportunity.”

“Upon discussions with the applicant, my proposal would be to leave a strip of residential first density holding(R1-H) to serve as a compatible buffer… adjacent to the backyards of those on Grove Street,” said Stephanie Morin, SDG Community Planner. “At this time, we are only considering the zoning of this property.”

Morin said that if a Plan of Subdivision Application were to take place, further studies of the land would be conducted at that time.

Ray Davies, Director of Real Estate Services with OPG spoke to the company’s interest in supporting local housing to support business. Members of the public also had the opportunity to share their opinions and ask questions during the meeting.

“These are lands that are already zoned as residential, so I don’t think it’s unreasonable that we are seeking more development in South Dundas,” said Deputy Mayor St. Pierre.

The Plan of Subdivision application presentation shared details pertaining to a vacant property on Rotterdam Way in Morrisburg. Staff will bring an action request with proposed conditions to a subsequent meeting. The land is currently zoned R4-17 with a proposed eight lots representing eight townhomes (32 units) occupying 1.2 hectares, and an additional block for future development occupying 3.4 hectares.

“There will be detailed design work done still for servicing… but that is to be done after approval (of the application)…” said Morin.

OPP Delegation on local services

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt Marc Hemmerick made a delegation to Council on work that SDG OPP has been conducting in South Dundas recently.

“One of the key areas that we wanted to increase — and it’s one of the detachment challenges that we continue to have — is not just motor vehicle traffic but we also have a lot of pleasure craft traffic out on the St. Lawrence River… we’ve certainly seen an increase in all of those… so our Marine program continues to have two boats, one on each side of the dam, and we continue to have active patrols,” said Sgt Hemmerick.

Hemmerick also commended the local Auxiliary Unit for their community presence.

Staffing challenges persist for the OPP and policing across Ontario said Hemmerick. He shared that approximately 200 staff members are currently retiring per-month across the province. In the past nine months, about 17 new recruits have joined the SDG detachment.

“In regards to SDG, we are in very good staffing shape,” he assured.

“We appreciate all that our officers do for us in our community,” said Mayor Broad.

Deputy Mayor St. Pierre noted that community members have expressed concerns over traffic on Lakeshore Drive.

“I know that our Traffic Management Unit has been spending some significant time on Lakeshore Drive,” said Hemmerick in response.

Parks, Recreation and Facilities Action Reports

Council approved several Parks, Recreation and Facilities-related Action Reports on Monday.

First, Council approved awarding a tender for the Iroquois Civic Centre Architectural Study and Schematic Design to Bell + Associates Architecture for a price of $15,800 plus HST. Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities David Jansen said the tender came in under budget by about $25,000.

“I thought this was a great first step,” said Mayor Broad. Deputy Mayor St. Pierre concurred and recommended that community stakeholders be consulted in the study.

Second, Council approved proceeding with the Iroquois Waterfront Lighting Project, awarding Section B (foundation installation) to Quattra SCS Ltd for the price of $42,680 plus HST and Section C and D (lighting and power installation) to Steve Baird Electric Inc for the price of $23,325. Mr. Ross committed to a donation of $115,000 to support the project, leaving $1,446.69 of municipal funding required, to fall to the budget bottom line at the end of 2023.

Third, Council approved a report recommending the restoration of two Municipal Murals located on the Giant Tiger building in Morrisburg with the funding for the project coming from the Mural Reserve. There is a total of $30,000 available for mural repairs and maintenance in the Mural Reserve.

Staff have met with John Gleed, a strong community volunteer who has documented and supported the restoration of murals in South Dundas. An estimated cost for the project was retained at $28,600 + HST for materials and installation. Jansen is hoping to see the project take shape in the spring of 2024.

Longtime employee recognized

Diane Chater, crossing guard for the Municipality of South Dundas, was recognized during the meeting for 15-years of service to the community. Congratulations, Diane!

Mayor Broad appointed to RSL Board of Directors

Council recently decided that its representative on the Rideau St. Lawrence Holding Inc. (RSL) Board of Directors will be a member of the Council team and appointed Mayor Jason Broad as the Municipality’s representative on the Board, effective immediately. Mayor Broad replaces John Allison, who held the position for 19 years.

“We thank John for his 19 years of service and we will recognize him at the next RSL meeting in October,” said Mayor Broad.

School Bus Stop Arm Cameras Resolution

Council supported a Notice of Motion moved by Councillor Tom Smyth urging the Provincial Government to require all school buses to have stop arm cameras installed and paid for by the Province for the start of the 2023-2024 school year and underwrite the costs for the implementation and on-going annual costs for Administrative Monetary Penalties in small and rural municipalities.

Upcoming Meetings

Regular Council Meeting: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Regular Council Meeting: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Regular Council Meeting: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 6 p.m.