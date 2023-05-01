South Dundas Council Meeting Highlights April 24, 2023

Compost Depot Days

CAO Shannon Geraghty requested Council’s input on when to host Compost Depot Days in South Dundas this year. The Municipality completed its first year of Compost Depot Days in 2021.

The 2023 Compost Depot Days will include the following: May 17, 19, 20; June 14, 16, 17; October 25, 27, 28 in Morrisburg at 9 Allison Avenue and May 24, 26, 27; September 13, 15, 16; October 18, 20, 21 in Iroquois at 10 Bouck Street.

Compost Depot days that are scheduled Monday to Friday will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leaf and yard clippings, flowers, food scraps, small brush and small shrubbery will be accepted. Branches and wood will not be accepted on these days, but can be brought to the Matilda Landfill if they meet our dimensional guidelines, outlined on the Municipality’s website.

An amount of $22,500 was included in the 2023 Environmental Budget to support the Compost Depot Days for the year.

“Again… our Municipal Garage is not a dump-off where our residents can just dump-off compost. It involves cost from a Staff perspective, equipment to go out there and clean it up, so we are hoping residents will be mindful and take any compost to the Matilda Landfill… and (Compost Depot Days),” said Geraghty, reminding residents that

“I look forward to working with Staff and Council this year to come up with a wholesome plan (for future Compost Depot Days), especially with the Blue Box Regulation transition…” said Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre.

Arena rate change discussion

Council directed Staff to bring an Action Request forward during a future meeting after discussion over a Key Information Report on arena rate changes.

Council discussed the option of keeping arena rates as indicated within the 2023 Fees and Charges By-Law, which was made with a goal of having a 50 per cent user pay model at the arena to cover operational costs. The possibility of introducing a reduced daytime senior rate (of $100 per hour for ice rental) was discussed for seniors looking to use the generally under-utilized daytime ice slots.

“The rates were set with the idea of, we know the operations of the arena are costly, and we were aiming for a 50 per cent reduction in rates. So if we start reducing rates, obviously we are getting a little bit away from that,” said David Jansen, director of parks, recreation and facilities.

“I we should stick with the rate (in the 2023 Fees and Charges By-Law) as Coun. Smyth said. Hopefully we will maintain our user groups. I think we have the best ice in SDG and I think we have some of the best Staff in SDG…” said Coun. Danielle Ward.

Roads, sidewalk projects

Council passed a By-Law to enter into an agreement with Miller Paving Limited for double surface treatment as part of the Municipality’s 2023 Capital Roads Project. Council accepted a report recommending awarding six roads to be reconstructed with double surface treatment and fog seal by the company in the amount of $671,723 plus HST. The six roads include South Branch Rd, Snowbird Rd, Bongers Rd, McIntosh Rd, Seeley Rd and Markell Rd.

An additional By-Law was passed to execute an agreement with JT Concrete LTD. for sidewalk replacement, including sidewalks on Dundas St (from Caldwell to Carmen roads) and Carmen Rd (from Dundas St to Elizabeth Dr).

Staffing changes

The newest South Dundas team member was introduced to Council and Staff on April 24. Treasurer Julie Stewart, CPA, CGA will officially begin her role on May 1. Stewart brings over 30-years of accounting experience with her to the role, having worked as a cost accountant and controller in previous positions. From 2019 to 2022, Stewart was also the deputy treasurer for the Township of South Stormont.

April 24 marked CAO Geraghty’s last Council meeting with South Dundas in his role.

“Although we are super disappointed (CAO Geraghty) is leaving us… we want to thank him for his many years of service… we wish him the best of luck in his new role,” said Mayor Jason Broad. “We’re going to miss you. You’re a great person. Thank you.”

Geraghty announced last month that he will be moving on to the position of CAO with Augusta Township, bringing fond memories and 20-years of municipal experience closer to home.