South Dundas Council meeting highlights from Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

J.W. MacIntosh delegates to Council

Manager of Health Services Krystal Whitford and Manager of Programs Sydney Flegg from J.W. MacIntosh delegated to Council, asking for support to fund a paid driver in 2024.

Whitford gave an overview of the programs that are offered through the organization in the Dundas County area, including respite services, an adult day program, Meals on Wheels, and more. J.W. MacIntosh also operates assisted living homes in the community with over 50 units.

J.W. MacIntosh workers strive to assist seniors and individuals living with disabilities and promote their independence.

Running on government funding and community fundraising initiatives, Flegg explained that J.W. MacIntosh’s paid driver is currently not funded for. Staff are currently applying for grants to assist with the position and asked Council to consider supporting this role in 2024.

SDG Growth Management Strategy discussed

SDG Director of Planning and Economic Development Services Peter Young spoke to Council about a Population and Growth Management Study update.

In 2016, South Dundas was on track to see growth of 500 people over a 20-year period and a slight decline in employment.

“A lot has changed since (2016). We have a new Official Plan… there’s 10 more years of Census data… Eastern Ontario and SDG are both growing faster than previously thought, with lots of immigration and lots of working from home…” said Young. “The growth is projected to be much stronger in SDG and Eastern Ontario.”

Young said that South Dundas is projected to see a 0.5 per cent increase in population from 2021 to 2051, which is approximately 552 new residents. The population of the Municipality was 11,044 in 2021.

Land supply for future growth is healthy in South Dundas according to Young, who foresees the most growth taking place in Iroquois and Morrisburg.

“We are waiting for the Provincial Planning Statement to be finalized by the province… we have already had proposals from developers that have land that is available for housing or employment growth that they would like to be included in the boundary… ideally this will go through, and these types of plans will be added,” said Young.

Rural hamlet boundaries may also be expanded for more severance options.

“I am glad to see us trending upwards, especially for us in South Dundas and SDG Counties. It’s important as we continue to have talks and people approach us about the lands, growth studies and developments…” said Mayor Broad.

Council votes against Backyard Hen Pilot Project

Council voted against a Backyard Hen Pilot Project that would permit the animal(s) on smaller rural lots within hamlets, instead opting to leave any related by-laws at status quo.

During the previous term of Council, the concept was discussed on numerous occasions after there was public interest in keeping domestic chickens on non-agricultural properties.

Clerk Crystal Lebrun said that there have been minimal complaints logged in the Municipal complaint system about backyard hens over the past few years.

SDG Director Young said in general terms, municipalities enforce the by-law on a complaint basis.

Coun. Smyth said that residents have not raised any concerns about chickens to him at all during his tenure on Council and Coun. Veinotte concurred, suggesting that the by-law stay the same. Coun. Ward echoed this sentiment, noting that many residents have livestock on their properties.

“I think that adopting a by-law or a pilot project for something that does not really seem to be an issue, to me, I don’t think it’s worth the time. I think it could get messier if we do…” said Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre.

Council meetings moved to Wednesday nights in 2024

Council voted to move regular Council meetings to Wednesday nights instead of Monday nights in 2024.

“Currently, as you know, our meetings occur the second and fourth Monday of each month, with exceptions on long weekends and when we have one meeting during July and August,” said Clerk Lebrun.

Lebrun voiced that Wednesday night meetings will not conflict with SDG Counties Council which takes place on Mondays, holidays will not likely impact Wednesday night meetings, and moving to Wednesday night meeting will allow Council more time to review agendas prior to meetings.

“In 2024… if it doesn’t work, we can always switch (back to Mondays) again,” said Mayor Broad.

Upcoming Meetings

Regular Council Meeting: Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at 6 p.m.

2024 Budget Meetings: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.