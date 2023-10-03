South Dundas Council Meeting Highlights: September 25, 2023

Here are the highlights from the South Dundas Council meeting held September 25, 2023.

Dutch Meadows Phase Two update

Council supported the Dutch Meadows Phase 2 Plan of Subdivision Application. Swank Construction intends to develop part of an existing block with 32 one-bedroom (plus a den and office) townhouse units, that front onto two new streets.

The Plan of Subdivision Application was heard in a Public Meeting at the beginning of the Sept. 11, 2023 regular Council meeting.

“No major objections or concerns were raised (pertaining to the Plan of Subdivision Application). So, these proposed conditions would basically mean that we do the detailed design, the developer would submit that to the Municipality, then we do a Subdivision Agreement and have approval so they can start building the roads and services,” said SDG Director of Planning and Economic Development Services Peter Young.

Housing needs have evolved across Ontario throughout the pandemic. The residential housing market has seen a gap in available rental and affordable ownership options. The developer has noted pivoting from original plans to better respond to the needs of the community.

“We will sign the plans tomorrow or the next day to allow the developer get started,” said Young.

SDG Cross Country Meet at Morrisburg Waterfront

Council approved a request made by North Dundas District High School for usage of the Morrisburg Waterfront Park and Earl Baker Park for the SD&G Cross Country Running Championship Meet that is set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

“This is great, to have students bussed into our community and execute this activity with the school. I am super happy we can support that,” said Mayor Broad.

“Because of the success of last year’s event, staff believe this is another great opportunity for approximately 250 young people to enjoy the Morrisburg Waterfront and bring additional visitors to the area,” reads a statement in the meeting’s agenda.

Canada Way between Park Ave. and Sir James Morris Dr. will be closed during the event to allow for additional safety precautions during the race.

“Staff will work with volunteers on the timing, clean up and organization of the event to ensure it operates smoothly for the community and the event organizers,” reads a statement in the meeting’s agenda.

SDG Reads 2023

Mayor Broad encouraged residents to take part in the sixth SDG Reads county-wide program, which has returned this year after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic.

“There’s a series of books by Maureen Jennings that we are sponsoring and that are for sale at all of our (SDG Library branches),” said Mayor Broad.

SDG Library is highlighting Jennings’ Paradise Café Mysteries series, which is comprised of three books. Taking place in historic Toronto, the series features a fiery private investigator, Charlotte Frayne. Jennings is an award-winning Canadian author who originally developed the character William Murdoch of Murdoch Mysteries.

On Monday, Oct. 23, Jennings will attend North Stormont Place in Avonmore for a meet and greet with SDG Library, coinciding with Ontario Public Library Week. The event is free to attend but seating is limited so interested parties must RSVP.

“This is fun for SDG Reads! So please, visit your local library,” said Mayor Broad.