South Dundas hires new CAO

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Municipality of South Dundas will officially welcome a new Chief Administrative Officer to the team next week.

Tim Mills began his new role as CAO with South Dundas on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Mills resigned from his position with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) earlier this week.

As CAO, Mills brings several years of senior level experience to the role, including serving as superintendent of schools with the UCDSB, CAO for the Township of South Glengarry between 2019 and 2023, and briefly working as Executive Director of the MCA.

“I am looking forward to working with Council and Staff to assist with the exciting progress and development happening across the Municipality,” said Mills.

Mills said he is eager to collaborate with department Directors to help lead them to meet their goals, with a focus on Strategic Planning, Infrastructure, Emergency Management, and furthering Economic Development. He is looking forward to seeing South Dundas continue to be a great place to live and flourish.

“The Council Team is thrilled with the hiring of Tim Mills as our next CAO. Mills is a great fit with us as we continue to build the best Staff for the residents of South Dundas,” said Mayor Jason Broad.

“The CAO position is extremely important in our Municipality as they will be leading the organization. With Mills, we will have a seasoned leader with ample public service skills at the helm. Mills will be very visible and active in South Dundas as he plans to truly compliment our attitude and culture shift and be a part of the community. Welcome to Team South Dundas CAO Mills!”