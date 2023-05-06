South Dundas hires new Treasurer

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Municipality of South Dundas is excited to welcome Julie Stewart, CPA, CGA as the team’s new Treasurer on May 1.

Stewart brings over 30-years of accounting experience with her to the role, having worked as a cost accountant and controller in previous positions. From 2019 to 2022, Stewart was also the deputy treasurer for the Township of South Stormont.

“I’m pleased to welcome Julie to the Municipality and our Staff leadership team,” said Mayor Jason Broad.

“Julie brings her education accreditation and experience in both the private sector and municipal function to our team. In her role as Treasurer, she can apply her knowledge and direct experiences to the Municipality’s budget, while providing effective financial services and advice to both Council and Staff.”

Stewart completed the Certified General Accountants (CGA) Association of Canada program and holds Diploma of Business Administration – Accounting from St. Lawrence College. From 2017 to 2018, Stewart returned to her college classroom as an Instructor of Intermediate Accounting and Taxation.

“I am excited to join the Municipality and get to know the people here. I am looking forward to joining the finance team and serving the residents well,” said Stewart, who boasts effective organization, leadership and business planning skills.

Stewart was born and raised in Cornwall. She has resided in South Stormont for the past 30 years with her husband and three children.