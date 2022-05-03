Springfield Farm Gets Help with Tree Planting

May 3, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 21 min on May 2, 2022
Springfield Farm Gets Help with Tree Planting
Glengarry Trappers Council. submitted photo

 

Apple Hill—On a sunny Saturday, April 30th morning, the Glengarry Trappers Council planted over 500 trees (conifers and deciduous) at Springfield Farm in Apple Hill.

“It is our club’s way of giving back to the community.” says Stephane Dubuc, president. “Trappers are very aware of their role in the management of wildlife and the importance trees have in sustaining them.”

Springfield Farm participates in the Raisin River Conservation Authority’s Agricultural Stewardship Best Management Practices Program and allows one of its members to trap on the property to maintain a healthy population.

Following the planting, members enjoyed a light lunch provided by the landowner. Hats off to everyone involved!

The Glengarry Trappers Council consists of like-minded people from Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Prescott and Russell counties.

