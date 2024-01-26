St. Lawrence College and SpacesShared partnership creates new affordable housing options for students 

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has partnered with SpacesShared, an online platform and team that pairs students looking for affordable accommodations with older adults who have extra space in their homes. The partnership will create new housing options for SLC students in Kingston and give older adults a way to leverage a spare bedroom for some extra income, company, and assistance around the home. Plans are to add Brockville and Cornwall in the coming months as well.

“I’m thrilled about our partnership with SpacesShared, as it represents an innovative and practical solution to the ongoing housing challenges faced by our students,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “This opportunity will not only help ease these challenges by connecting our students with older adults who have extra space, it will also create a greater sense of community and belonging for our students and members of our community.”

SpacesShared creates a listing of accommodations, vets each potential host and tenant and gives ongoing support to make sure the homesharing experience always stays positive for hosts and students.

”There are two pressing housing problems in Canada today: many seniors need support and companionship as they age in their homes, and students need safe and affordable places to live,” said Rylan Kinnon, CEO of SpacesShared. “So, if you’re an older adult in Kingston with space to spare, we encourage you to visit our website and find out if SpacesShared is a good fit for you. Signing up is easy, quick and secure.”

Affordable housing is a significant challenge in Kingston. The challenge can be particularly acute for international students. Homesharing is a proven model that increases the stock of affordable housing, encourages intergenerational relationships, creates extra income for older adults on a fixed income, helps people age at home, and alleviates social isolation for both hosts and students. SpacesShared aims to be affordable, and students can further reduce their monthly rent by doing some tasks around the home.

SpacesShared has successful partnerships with Wilfred Laurier University, and Georgian, Humber, and Lambton Colleges.

LEARN MORE

For more information about homesharing through SpacesShared, or to register for a free account as a host or a student, visit spacesshared.ca.

SLC and SpacesShared will be hosting a community information session on Thursday, February 1 so that older adults and students in Kingston can learn more about the intergenerational homesharing model and the services SpacesShared offers.

All are invited to the launch and information session at St. Lawrence College on the Kingston campus.

February 1, 2024, 9 am to 11 am, 100 Portsmouth Avenue, Innovation Hub