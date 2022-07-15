Summer Intern Spotlight

(The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is proud to provide employment opportunities for high school and college students through the Department of Education’s Summer Youth and Career Internship Employment Program. To help report on this initiative, we are proud to share the following information on work summer students are doing through their internships, which provides placement in areas specific to their chosen career path.)

Ethan, son of Courtney and Dwayne Thomas, is 20-years old and attends Onondaga Community College (OCC) in Syracuse, NY; where he will be a sophomore this fall. He has many interests; such as music, writing, and hanging out with his friends. After OCC, he plans on completing his Bachelor’s Degree.

This summer, Ethan is working as a Summer Intern for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Communications Department. One of hisassignments is producing a weekly series that will highlight Summer Students working throughout the organization. Other assignments include gaining experience taking photographs, designing graphics, and public speaking; such as at the 2022 Swearing-in Ceremony and assistance with monthly tribal updates on Stephens Media Group’s 101.5fm.

For his primary assignment, he will be meeting with Summer Interns and conducting interviews, drafting and editing spotlights, and photographing them at their place of employment; such as at Human Resources, Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, Tribal Court, and Early Learning Center, amongst others.

Ethan views this opportunity as a chance to work on different communication projects, as well as an important stepping stone for gaining professional experience in the workforce before graduating college.

We’re excited to welcome Ethan Thomas to the SRMT team for the summer!