TD Bank Group and RRCA Work Together to Plant Trees at South Stormont Park

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) worked with TD Bank Group again this year to host a TD Tree Days event at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park in Long Sault on October 15, 2023.

“For this TD Tree Days event, we had nearly 40 TD employees, their friends and family members, and local South Stormont residents assist in planting 200 native trees and shrubs,” says Cara Lemkay, South Stormont’s Parks and Recreation Coordinator. “These trees will beautify our park, replace the many ash trees that have died and been removed, and provide visitors with shade as they enjoy the park and its amenities. We are grateful to TD and the RRCA for this opportunity.”

TD Tree Days has been bringing community members together since 2010 and is helping to create a more vibrant planet by growing and enhancing green spaces and is contributing to The Ready Commitment’s target of helping plant one million trees by 2030. Through TD Tree Days, over 490,000 native trees and shrubs have been planted in communities across Canada and within the US. This fall, more than 80 community-based organizations are working together to plant over 30,000 trees and shrubs. The RRCA has been hosting TD Tree Days events since 2018.

“TD Bank Group is proud to work with the RRCA again this year. While helping to plant trees, volunteers were able to learn tree identification, tree planting techniques, and the importance of trees in a healthy community,” says Mike Duval, TD Tree Days Site Leader.

“In addition to community tree planting projects, the RRCA works with landowners to reforest idle or vacant land and provides over-the-counter tree sales to the community at low cost,” says Jessica Herrington, RRCA’s Stewardship Coordinator. “We are currently planning our 2024 tree planting projects. Landowners, teachers, businesses, municipalities, and community groups are encouraged to reach out to us soon with any tree planting projects they have planned for next year.”

Through its forestry programs, the RRCA has planted over 1.1 million trees within its watershed jurisdiction since 1994, improving the area’s tree cover, flood resilience, wildlife habitat, and the overall health of local watersheds. For more information, visit rrca.on.ca/Trees or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca. To learn more about TD Tree Days go to TDTreeDays.com.