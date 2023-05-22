The Bishop’s House is Getting Ready for Company

ST RAPHAEL’S, Ontario – Glengarry Fencibles Trust, a charity with stewardship of the Bishop’s House of Glengarry,

wishes to acknowledge a non repayable contribution of $25,786 from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The Bishop’s House part of St. Raphael’s Ruins National Historic Site, is a spacious stone landmark (being adapted for reuse as a cultural and educational centre for both the community and visitors alike. With this FedDev Ontario investment and a matching contribution of $8,595 from supporters, the Trust was able to update the wiring in 800 square feet of the downstairs plaster and paint walls and restore or replicate heritage millwork.

In addition, this formal space was made more accessible with the removal of layers of uneven flooring that could impede those with wheelchairs or walkers. Now, all these rooms are again at one level, and the original tongue in groove maple floorboards are sparkling once again.

The FedDev Ontario contribution also made possible the next stage of the Trust’s Accessibility Project construction this summer of a natural stone ramp and a back veranda level with the newly re finished floors. The veranda will not only accommodate those who can not climb the many stairs out front, but it will also provide additional space for people to enjoy the scenic landscape at social gatherings.

“The Government of Canada’s investment will improve the accessibility of Bishop’s House of Glengarry and welcome more visitors. Investing in the preservation of historic sites helps us understand and preserve our past,” said the Honorable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “Our government is happy to invest in spaces with cultural history that attract new visitors and strengthen our communities for the long term.”