On April 20th, Ethel Savage and her eclectic cast of characters took the Old Town Hall audience in Winchester on a ride of entertaining discovery. And a fun time was had by all! It was all part of theDundas County Players latest play – ‘The Curious Savage’ – with this particular night devoted to raising funds for the new Dundas Manor. By the end of the evening, $1,730 had been raised!

“We are so grateful to the Dundas County Players for hosting this special night for health care close to home,” says Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “The play was hilarious, and the cast did an excellent job bringing the story to life – showing that the kindness of one person can make a difference in bringing dreams to reality – just like our donors are making the dream of a new home come true!”

And more good news! The theatre group plans to donate the proceeds from one night of their show in November as well. We can’t wait to be there!

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.