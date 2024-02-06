The Party Continues! 75th Birthday Family Skate Night Rescheduled to February 10th

February 6, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 19 min on January 24, 2024
Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
The Party Continues! 75th Birthday Family Skate Night Rescheduled to February 10th

WDMH and the WDMH Foundation invite everyone to join us for a 75th Birthday Free Family Skate Night on Saturday, February 10th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Sam Ault Arena in Winchester. In addition to skating, guests will enjoy free hotdogs and hot chocolate, face painting for kids, fun quizzes, door prizes and more!

“In 2023, WDMH celebrated 75 years of caring and we want to thank our community for your ongoing support through the WDMH Foundation,” notes CEO Cholly Boland. “Please join us on the rink!”

“We are so grateful to our community for your generous gifts over so many years,” adds WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “We hope you and your family can join us for the party!”

Skate and helmets will be available at the arena and the Triple B Canteen will be open. Please note that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

 

 

 

 

