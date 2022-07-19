Three Eastern Ontario hospitals are implementing ‘Epic’ new health information system

Deep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) will be going live with the Epic health information system in November 2022, ushering in tremendous benefits for patients and their care providers.

Epic is a powerful digital health information system that uses the latest technology to securely store, organize, and access patient records while maintaining patient privacy. It provides a comprehensive digital health record for every patient, enhancing standardization, information sharing and continuity of care.

Simply put, patients will get better access to their own health information and more seamless care from their providers.

With Epic’s private MyChart portal, patients will have their health story at their fingertips. Anywhere, anytime, MyChart subscribers can see their medical history, diagnostic test results, upcoming appointments, lists of allergies and medications, and even educational materials.

“Epic replaces the current hospital information systems made up of multiple electronic and paper-based systems containing different parts of a patient’s health record,” explained Cholly Boland, CEO of WDMH. “Epic gives the patient’s care team the information they need at their fingertips and is proven to reduce wait times, length of stay in hospital, and readmission,” he added.

By implementing Epic, DRDH, KDH, and WDMH become part of a digital network of nine hospitals in the Ottawa region using the world-class health information system.

“The driving force behind the decision to implement Epic now was our commitment to continually improve patient care and the patient experience,” said Frank J. Vassallo, KDH’s CEO. “Once live with Epic, we will be able to provide seamless care as part of a fully integrated network of hospitals in the Ottawa region all using the same system.”

This means that when a patient is transferred between hospitals who use Epic, critical information will be available immediately to their new healthcare team and the patient will not have to repeat their medical history over and over. Within each hospital, the information will be available and up to date everywhere in the facility, improving communication, quality care and patient safety.

While the switch to Epic requires a large amount of internal planning and training, staff at each of the three hospitals are embracing the change. “We are very pleased with the enthusiasm of our team as we work towards implementation of Epic”, explained Janna Hotson, the CEO of DRDH. “Our providers recognize that the integration and collaboration that this Epic partnership provides will ultimately lead to safer, more efficient care.”

DRDH, KDH and WDMH will all be going live with Epic on November 5, 2022.