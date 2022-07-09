Tribe welcomes high school summer interns

July 9, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 15 min on July 8, 2022
Reading time: 30 s
By Ethan Thomas, SRMT Communications Summer Intern
Tribe welcomes high school summer interns
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is excited to welcome the following high school summer interns into the tribal workforce: (from left) Quoya Rourke, Ryanne Lafrance, Carsten Mitchell, Neely Henhawk, Jaryn Chubb, Cora Gibson, Ross Oakes, Charles Aldrich.

AKWESASNE – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) is proud to provide employment opportunities for high school and college students in the Akwesasne community. On Monday, June 27th; the Tribe welcomed its newest group of summer interns by providing an orientation for high school-aged students. The interns were welcomed by SRMT Education Division Assistant Director Courtney Thomas and Summer Intern Coordinators Seanna Villeneuve and Kahawinetha Thompson. Orientation presentations were provided by Human Resources Director Stacey Holcomb and Tribal Historic Preservation Office Director Darren Bonaparte.

Following the day-long orientation, the student interns were sent to work at Tribal programs and local businesses for the summer; such as the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, SRMT Environment, Early Learning Center and others. The knowledge they will gain from their summer employment will provide them with skills and experience to support their educational and career goals.

