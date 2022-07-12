We’ve got this! It was a recurring theme throughout the reports presented at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Annual General Meeting held on June 28th.

“While there are many challenges, the constant is our team and how they have been innovative and remained vigilant,” noted outgoing Board Chair James Pitruniak. He also stressed that the team goes beyond staff, physicians, and midwives. “Wrapped around WDMH are our colleagues at the WDMH Auxiliary, the Patient and Family Engagement Committee, Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home, the Community Care and Dillabough buildings, as well as the donors and staff at the WDMH Foundation.”

CEO Cholly Boland also applauded the communities we serve. “We also want to thank our local communities for your incredible support. You have been behind Team WDMH throughout the pandemic. We are humbled and grateful for the many acts of kindness.”

At the AGM, accomplishments over the past year were highlighted. First and foremost, WDMH was awarded Accreditation with Exemplary Standing in January, exceeding national standards Quality and safety initiatives remain a top priority and WDMH welcomed 795 babies – a record number. A joint Report to the Community – highlighting WDMH, the WDMH Auxiliary, Dundas Manor and the WDMH Foundation – provides more details. Read it here.

At the AGM, James Pitruniak was thanked for his leadership as he becomes Past Chair. Bruce Millar now takes the helm as Chair. The Board also welcomed three new members: Brenda Toonders, Bill Woods, and Tyson Roffey. Appreciation was extended to Holly Brown, John Trickett, and Mike Villeneuve who have completed their terms. Meet the WDMH Board of Directors at www.wdmh.on.ca/meetourboard.

The AGM ended with a motion put forward by Mike Villeneuve and seconded by Bill Smirle to sincerely thank everyone who works at WDMH for their commitment and hard work throughout another challenging year. It was passed unanimously.