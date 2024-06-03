What a treat and what a treasure!

Over the past few weeks, shoppers at a gift shop in Finch have enjoyed choosing both treats and treasures – all in support of the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund. Treats and Treasures shop owner Gloria Logtens recently stopped by the hospital to present a cheque for $2,000 – as well as her thanks for health care close to home.

“Having cancer care right here, close to home at WDMH, is vital for our local community,” explains Gloria. “It’s such a relief for patients not to have to travel into the city for treatments. Being able to stay close to home feels more personal, allowing patients to build a bond with the nurses, which really helps make the journey much easier to handle. We’re incredibly fortunate to have it at WDMH.”

Last fall, Gloria’s daughter received almost all of her chemotherapy treatments at WDMH, without having to travel to Ottawa for her care.

“Thank you to Gloria and everyone who supported this special fundraiser,” sums up Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “We are so appreciative of Gloria’s support and positive words about the amazing cancer team at Winchester District Memorial Hospital!”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.