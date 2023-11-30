Winchester Hawk’s ‘Pink in the Rink’ Supports Chemotherapy Patients at WDMH

November 30, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 21 min on November 27, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Winchester Hawk’s ‘Pink in the Rink’ Supports Chemotherapy Patients at WDMH
At the presentation ceremony are (l-r): Liam Berry, Dawson Coleman, Max Messervey and WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. (Photo : WDMHF)

The Winchester Hawks took to the ice on October 13th decked out in pink and ready to raise funds for the Cancer Care Unit at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). And they did! By the end of the game, $500 had been donated!

WDMH’s Cancer Care program provides a range of cancer services from screening and surgery to the cancer coach program supporting patients through their cancer journey. WDMH is also the largest satellite chemotherapy site of The Ottawa Hospital Regional Cancer Program.

“The Hawks are proud to support local charities and this was another example of their generosity,” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Thank you to the entire team!”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Friendship, Love and Truth … And Helping Others
Regional News

Friendship, Love and Truth … And Helping Others

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is committed to helping others. And the South Mountain Lodge #428 certainly has!  Local members…

Vroom! Vroom! We’re Getting Ready!
Regional News

Vroom! Vroom! We’re Getting Ready!

Last week was busy on the big field where the new Dundas Manor will be built. Tractors, trucks and woodchippers were on hand to remove some of the trees and brush where the…