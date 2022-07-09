You are running out of time!

AKWESASNE — If you are not eligible for tribal enrollment and living in the southern portion of Akwesasne, you must obtain a residency permit in order to continue residing in our community.

The deadline to apply is Tsiothóhrha / December 31, 2022.

After this date, the Residency Board will no longer be issuing grandfather permits to long-term residents and all non-tribal members living in Akwesasne will be out of compliance with the SRMT Residency Ordinance and subject to eviction.

Permit applications can be found on the SRMT website (https://www.srmt-nsn.gov/residency-ordinance-board), or in person at the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building located at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way in Akwesasne, NY.

Members of the SRMT Residency Board will be available at the Health Fair on Wednesday, Ohiarihkó:wa/July 13thfrom 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; as well as in the first-floor board room of the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building on Wednesday, Ohiarihkó:wa/July 27th from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Please stop by if you have any questions, need to pick up an application, or need help filling out the Residency Permit Application. You can also contact the Residency Board via the SRMT Office of Board and Commissions at (518) 358-2272 ext. 2167 or by emailing residency.board@srmt-nsn.gov.

Nia:wen/Thank you!