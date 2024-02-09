You learn something new every day

February 9, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 06 min on January 25, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Comment count:
You learn something new every day
Rhona Froats and Corinne Wicks

Rhonda Froats is retiring from Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) after 37 years of service. And she says, every day is different.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t learn something new,” says Rhonda. “It always makes it interesting!”

Rhonda joined the WDMH team in 1987 in the Housekeeping department.  She worked at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home at the same time – and once took the WDMH floor buffer over to shine up those floors as well.  “My supervisor told me I probably shouldn’t do that,” she laughs.

A few years later, Rhonda decided to try something new and moved to the department that specializes in the cleaning and sterilization of medical equipment. She completed the training program in 1992 and has been re-certified every five years since.

“Our department has had many names – from Sterile Processing (SPD) to Central Sterile Reprocessing (CSR) to Medical Device Reprocessing (MDRD) and there have been many changes in that time,” Rhonda remembers. “The Operating Room is a great team to work with and making sure the OR equipment is properly prepared for each patient has been very rewarding.”

Corinne Wicks has worked side-by-side with Rhonda in MDRD for more than 30 years and says she can’t imagine the department without her: “Rhonda is definitely my work wife and we’ve been there for each other through good times and bad. A little piece of my heart goes whenever a colleague leaves. This time it’s a big piece.”

Rhonda lives in Hulbert and says she isn’t quite sure yet what she will do when she retires. She does know that her dog Leo will get more walks and she will spend more time with her two grandchildren. And, Rhonda plans to continue to work on a casual basis at WDMH – because there is always more to learn.

Congratulations Rhonda and thank you for your incredible commitment to WDMH and our patients.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Going on in Glengarry
Columnists

Going on in Glengarry

Welcome to the first installment of What's Going on in Glengarry, where we round up the happenings and goings on in the North and South Glengarry area. With so much to explore…

Unleashing Justice: Canine Teams Steal the Show
Regional News

Unleashing Justice: Canine Teams Steal the Show

As the opening ceremony concluded and the arena floor emptied, the crowd grew silent awaiting for the competition to begin. The atmosphere…

Get Ready to Have Fun at Hockey Night in Winchester
Regional News

Get Ready to Have Fun at Hockey Night in Winchester

Lots to Do at NHL Alumni Hockey Game on October 14th The WDMH Foundation’s first-ever NHL Alumni Hockey Game is gearing up to…