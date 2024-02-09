You learn something new every day

Rhonda Froats is retiring from Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) after 37 years of service. And she says, every day is different.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t learn something new,” says Rhonda. “It always makes it interesting!”

Rhonda joined the WDMH team in 1987 in the Housekeeping department. She worked at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home at the same time – and once took the WDMH floor buffer over to shine up those floors as well. “My supervisor told me I probably shouldn’t do that,” she laughs.

A few years later, Rhonda decided to try something new and moved to the department that specializes in the cleaning and sterilization of medical equipment. She completed the training program in 1992 and has been re-certified every five years since.

“Our department has had many names – from Sterile Processing (SPD) to Central Sterile Reprocessing (CSR) to Medical Device Reprocessing (MDRD) and there have been many changes in that time,” Rhonda remembers. “The Operating Room is a great team to work with and making sure the OR equipment is properly prepared for each patient has been very rewarding.”

Corinne Wicks has worked side-by-side with Rhonda in MDRD for more than 30 years and says she can’t imagine the department without her: “Rhonda is definitely my work wife and we’ve been there for each other through good times and bad. A little piece of my heart goes whenever a colleague leaves. This time it’s a big piece.”

Rhonda lives in Hulbert and says she isn’t quite sure yet what she will do when she retires. She does know that her dog Leo will get more walks and she will spend more time with her two grandchildren. And, Rhonda plans to continue to work on a casual basis at WDMH – because there is always more to learn.

Congratulations Rhonda and thank you for your incredible commitment to WDMH and our patients.