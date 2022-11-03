Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR at Ingleside- Newington United Church on Sat., Nov. 5 from 11 am – 2 pm. Lunch 11:30 -1:00. Cost $8.00. Bake table, crafts, nearly new.

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB is Hosting a Fundraiser Euchre Tournament on Sat. Nov. 26th from 10-4pm at St. Matthews Presbyterian Church 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside to support the Boots For Kids organized by the Long Sault Fire Fighters Association. Admission $20. Partner needed!! Pre- registration required one week prior. Early Bird Prize. Meal Included, Door Prize,50/50, Silent Auction. Call Jack 613-537-2295 or Betty 613-984-1431. For E-Transfer contact janiceebeverdam909@gmail.com.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS AT ANAF – Bingo on Mondays & Thursday at 12 Noon. Doors open at 10am.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Louise 613-932-7557.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order in advance 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. If you or someone you know is in need of a quilt, contact: Nicole 613 935-5593, Janice 613 936-1951. Email: Mcintyren58@hotmail.com.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: will be held on the last Friday of the month November 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, the “Catholic Information Centre” is at your service from Monday to Friday 10am-4pm at 146B, Chevrier Ave, room 124 (former Nativity School). (613) 933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca. We plan to hold virtual support meetings every second month.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

Bingo at the CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St is now open for all activities. Full vaccination required. For a full list of activities or to register call: (613) 932-4969.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Contact Roly for info: 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Need help with the loss of a loved one? Open Support and Share Adult group sessions held monthly every 3rd Thursday at the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Register at https://bfoser.ca/support-and-share/ or email bfo.enquiries@bfoser.ca or call 613-936-7470.

SQUARE DANCE LESSONS. Every Friday nights (except holidays) from 7-9 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 12th St. East. Teens 12-18 accompanied by an adult dance fore free. Info: Linda 613-360-5216 or 613-936-2563.

SEAWAY STRINGS is a group of fiddlers who meet every Wednesday afternoon from 1 – 3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club at 506 Pitt St. Newcomers are welcome to join us in playing Celtic, Old Time and various styles of fiddle tunes. Info: Rick 613 932 2872.

HIGHLAND QUILTER GUILD is holding a Quilt Show on Fri. Nov. 4 & Sat. Nov 5, 10-4pm at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church – 21 Main St., Maxville. Vendors, tea, quilt demonstrations & quilt talk. Admission is $5. For info call Cheryl 613-534-2342.

THE ALZHEIMER SOCIETY Help for Hope Lottery gives you a chance to win $5,000! Draw date is November 19, 2022! Call (613) 932-4914 to buy your tickets today!

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION LADIES AUXILIARY Executive meeting on Wed., Nov. 2 at the Legion on Second St. Executive at 6:30 pm and General at 7 pm. Meetings are first Wednesday of the month.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month except July and August, at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue, Cornwall. All modellers and rail enthusiasts welcome. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held on Thurs. November 10th, 17th and 24th in the main hall. Starting time 1 pm. The dates for November are the 10th, 17th and 24th in the main hall. Starting time 1 pm

TRINITY FALL MARKET at Trinity Church Hall on Sat. Nov 5th from 10am-2pm. Come to buy or rent a table. Crafts, jewellery, Christmas décor, books, plants and so much more. Bake table with coffee or tea. Info: Keith 613-933-3991 ext 25.

5TH GLENGARRY HAPPENINGS! Christmas in the Countryside Dec 3rd & 4th (10am to 3pm) Artists/Artisans/Vendors/Bakers/Maple Syrup,Honey,Spices,Jams & special guests! 19641 County Rd. 19, St Mary’s Centre Williamstown. Info 613-931-1783

MARTINTOWN REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICES will start on Thurs., Nov. 10th with the placement of white crosses at 3:30 pm. Roll call for 26 members of Canadian Forces from the village who were killed in active duty in the First World War and Second World War will take place at dusk. All crosses will be lit. Those bringing their crosses are asked to bring their own tea lights. Remembrance Day Services on Fri., Nov. 11th will be held at the Cenotaph in Martintown at 2 pm. Info: 613-933-1415.

WING IT FOR KIDS’ SAKE sponsored by the Big Brothers Big Sister of Cornwall on Sat., Nov. 12 at 6 pm at the Knights of Columbus. Tickets include 12 wings, fries, dessert and entertainment. Winning restaurant of the 6th Annual Wing It For Kids’ Sake will be awarded. Info: 613-933-8035.

THE SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. is hosting a Bid Euchre Tournament on Sat., Nov. 5th at 1:00 pm. Info: Therese Cadieux at 613-934-0998.

ARE YOU IN A NEW POSITION? OR NEW TO THE AREA? Seaway Toastmasters club, is part of Toastmasters International, https://www.toastmasters.org/. providing a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252

ANNUAL SUNRISE ROTARY TRIVIA CHALLENGE Fri., Nov. 18 at 6:00pm at Best Western Parkway Inn. An evening that abounds with lots of laughs and challenging trivia! Fantastic Silent Auction. Info or to register: 613-931-2939 or rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB The monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo will be held on Thurs., Nov. 3rd. Starting time at noon. *PLEASE NOTE: The Christmas Supper tickets are on sale for “ONLY” members and guests at the November meeting

SISTERS FOR LIFE CHRISTMAS GALA at the Finch Community Hall on Fri., Nov 18. A night filled with good food, Christmas shopping and dancing. All proceeds go to help fight cancer. Info: Maureen 613-662-2935 or sisters4life.team@gmail.com

St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., Nov. 10 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6:00 PM. Complete dinner including coleslaw, roll, roast beef entre, dessert and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

Monkland Country Market/Farmers Market November 5, 2022 from 9-3 – Rain or Shine – Held at the Monkland & District Community Center 17337 County Road 43, Monkland.

THE CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL invites you to “REJOICE”, our Christmas concert with songs of Hope, Inspiration and Fun to be held on Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm at Aultsville Theatre. Tickets are available from any choir member, Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street or at the door.

A FESTIVE CEILIDH… Please join us on Sun., Nov. 20 from 2-4 pm at the Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown. Welcome the Spirit of Christmas with music, apple cider/punch and goodies. Bring an instrument to play or bring a friend. Proceeds will go to Hospice Cornwall!

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre. November 2, 16 & 30th at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Helen 613-931-3076.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Country Music Night on Nov. 12th at the Lion’s Club in Bonville. Supper served at 6 pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL ANNUAL CHRISTMAS HAM CAMPAIGN. To place your order before November 15, 2022 please email: rotaryclubofcornwall@gmail.com or call 613-362-0740.

ST. ANDREW’S PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, South Lancaster, will host once again its Tartan Sunday worship service on Sun. Nov 13 at 11 am. Musical guests include The MacLeod Fiddlers, accordionist Rob Taylor, singer Paddy Kelly, St. Andrew’s Choir, Ruthanna and Nelson MacPherson, piper Bruce McCuaig along with several Highland Dancers. Following the service a luncheon will be held in the church hall. Info: Rev. Ian MacMillan at 931-2545.

GLENGARRY HISTORY SPEAKER SERIES: Robert Macdermid explores William McGillivray’s attempts to purchase the Nutfield Tract/Indian Lands 1809-24. 7:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 3 at Alexandria Sandfield Center (Island Park, 102 Derby St, W. Alexandria). Info: 613 525-3806 or bleilerich3@gmail.com or 613 525-0902 or miloasmith@bell.net

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Nov. 6th Special Guest Speaker John Lounsberry and Nov. 13th Eric Richards. Kids Konnect ( Ages 4 to 12 years ) and Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study on the Book of Revelation, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Info.613-936-9166 ( 780 Sydney St. ) or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or visit www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. If you or someone you know has Fibromyalgia or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome we are here to help. Join our Aqua Fitness Group held at the Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday’s and Friday’s from 12 noon till 1pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588 or Leona 613-931-2874.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE offers daytime sessions for adults 50+. Learning for fun and discovery. No exams or grades. New courses and workshops starting weekly through November. Info: www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB CHRISTMAS MARKET, South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Milles Roches Rd, Long Sault on Nov. 12 from 10-2. Many vendors including bake sale. Something for everyone.

FOCUS ART Juried Fall Art Exhibition/Exposition d’art d’automne jugee. Level 2/niveau 2 Cornwall Square. Over 30 local artists/Plus de 30 artistes locaux. «Paint nature before it is gone/Peindre la nature avant qu’elle disparaisse». Nov: 17,18,19,20 and 24,25,26,27. Thurs/Fri -Jeu/Ven. 10 am – 6 pm; Sat/Sam – 9:30 – 5:30 pm. Sun/Dim. 11 am – 3 pm. Jury/Jugee: Nov 12/12 Nov. 10am – 5 pm. Vernissage; Nov 17/17 Nov. 5 pm – 6 pm

BAZAAR DE NOËL à l’église unie d’Ingleside-Newington le samedi 5 novembre de 11h à 14h. Déjeuner de 11 h 30 à 13 h. Coût : 8 $. Table de cuisson, artisanat, objets presque neufs.

Le 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB organise un tournoi d’euchre de collecte de fonds le samedi 26 novembre de 10 à 16 heures à l’église presbytérienne St. Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside, pour soutenir le programme Boots For Kids organisé par l’association des pompiers de Long Sault. Entrée : 20 $. Besoin d’un partenaire ! Pré-inscription requise une semaine avant. Prix pour les lève-tôt. Repas inclus, prix de présence, 50/50, vente aux enchères silencieuse. Appelez Jack au 613-537-2295 ou Betty au 613-984-1431. Pour le transfert électronique, contactez janiceebeverdam909@gmail.com.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

Marche d’automne– Morale en marche. Regoignez- nous pour marches thematiques le 28 octobre. Profiter de strategie de bien etre pour la sante mentale. Contactez 613-937-3132 poste 234 (French Program)

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU CLUB DES AÎNÉS DU CIRCLE AMICAL, salle de canton de South Stormont, 2, chemin Milles Roches, Long Sault, le 12 novembre de 10 à 14 heures. De nombreux vendeurs, y compris une vente de pâtisseries. Il y en aura pour tous les goûts.

SÉRIE DE CONFÉRENCES SUR L’HISTOIRE DE GLENGARRY : Robert Macdermid explore les tentatives de William McGillivray d’acheter les terres indiennes de Nutfield Tract 1809-24. 19 h 30 le jeudi 3 novembre au Alexandria Sandfield Center (Island Park, 102 Derby St, W. Alexandria). Renseignements : 613 525-3806 ou bleilerich3@gmail.com ou 613 525-0902 ou miloasmith@bell.net.

Monkland Country Market/Farmers Market Le 5 novembre 2022 de 9 h à 15 h – beau temps, mauvais temps – au Monkland & District Community Center, 17337 County Road 43, Monkland.

THE CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL vous invite à “REJOICE”, notre concert de Noël avec des chansons d’espoir, d’inspiration et de plaisir qui aura lieu le vendredi 9 décembre à 19h30 au théâtre d’Aultsville. Les billets sont disponibles auprès des membres de la chorale, de Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, de Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street ou à la porte.

LIONS CLUB DE CORNWALL TOWNSHIP Jouons à l’euchre. Les 2, 16 et 30 novembre à 19 heures. Info : Roly 613-932-9396 ou Helen 613-931-3076.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Soirée de musique country le 12 novembre au Lion’s Club de Bonville. Le souper sera servi à 18 h. Renseignements : Marland 613-936-3625

CAMPAGNE ANNUELLE DE JAMBON DE NOËL DU ROTARY CLUB DE CORNWALL. Pour passer votre commande avant le 15 novembre 2022, veuillez envoyer un courriel à : rotaryclubofcornwall@gmail.com ou téléphoner au 613-362-0740.

GALA DE NOËL DES SOEURS POUR LA VIE au Finch Community Hall le vendredi 18 novembre. Une soirée remplie de bonne nourriture, de shopping de Noël et de danse. Tous les bénéfices sont destinés à la lutte contre le cancer. Renseignements: Maureen 613-662-2935 ou sisters4life.team@gmail.com

Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner le jeudi 10 novembre dans la salle paroissiale de St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 16 h 30 à 18 h 00. Le dîner complet comprendra une salade de chou, un petit pain, une entrée de rosbif, un dessert et une boisson. Tous sont les bienvenus. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur.