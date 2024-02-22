Community Events February 21, 24.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon and meeting and bingo Starting time at noon in the bid hall. New members are welcome.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 Executive meeting at 6:30pm. General meeting at 7pm. Dates are: Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held on , 22nd and 29th in the mail hall. Starting time 1pm.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

BINGO@ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Feb. 21 & March 6 in church hall. Doors open @5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @6:20pm. BINGO @7pm.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB Is hosting its monthly euchre on Sat. St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside.12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize. Info: Betty 613-984-1431.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast starts every 2nd Sunday of the month. Mar 24, Apr.14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug.11, Sept.8, Oct.13. Nov. 17 & Dec 15, 24. 9am-12pm.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 am, Spanish Church Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Gathering Room Konnect Kids 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays 6:30 pm or via Zoom. Info.613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Friday, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. To register or for information www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville March 9, April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter craft fair. Sat, Mar 16, 2024. 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. More info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS spaghetti fundraiser on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Feb 23, 24. 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1pm and 4-6:30pm.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 BID EUCHRE tournament benefitting Hospice Carefor @Cornwall Legion 297 Sat, Apr.20 at 10am sharp. Convenor: Maggie Prieur

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB: monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo well be hell on Thursday March 7. Starting time at noon.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB presents Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Friday 15th March 2024 at the South Stormont township hall from 6pm till 9pm. More info. please call Sharon at 613-577-0818 or community living Stormont County at 613 938 9550.

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL is holding its annual pancake breakfast on March 23, 2024, from 0700-1200. At St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street East. This year the Rotary Club of Cornwall will be donating the proceeds to Centre 105.

CENTRE 105 AND TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Joint Fundraiser Sunday, March 10th, Spaghetti Supper and Concert, Event held at Cornwall Legion, 415 2nd St W 4:00pm-6:30pm

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS HAPPENING … FIND OUT HOW TO HELP. Tues, March 12, 7pm St. Francis de Sales Church 434 Second Street West, Cornwall Presentation by Cornwall Police Services

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Paint Nite with Cindy Rowe on Wed. March 6 at 7pm at 506 Pitt St. Registration required. Call 932-4969 or Diane Riley at 938-7776. Deadline Feb 28th.

THE ST. PAT’S DANCE Sunday, March 10, 2024 Hours: 2:00 – 4:30 Call: Don Moger

ST.LAWRENCE SENIORS Our next euchre is on Wednesday March 6 at 10am. 613-936-6060 to reserve your spot. Everyone is welcomed.