Beat the heat this summer

Cornwall – The Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Saunders Hydro Dam Visitors Centre is pleased to announce the return of its fun, free educational programs for the 2022 summer season.

The programming features many community partners including the River Institute, Native North American Travelling College, The Lost Villages Historical Society, Earth Rangers, and more!

Whether you’re interested in science and technology, community service, environmental research, or history and culture the Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre has something for you.

The summer event schedule begins Saturday, July 16 and are scheduled to run through September 24. Event and registration details can be found by visiting www.opg.com/eastern.

"We are excited to announce the return of our summer programming to the Cornwall and surrounding communities," says Matt Mulvihill, Stakeholder Relations Advisor. "Our staff are looking forward to working with our many partners to provide safe, quality programs for everyone to enjoy."