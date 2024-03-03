16 year-old girl shot in Vaughan plaza parking lot, has non-life-threatening injuries

York Regional Police are searching for suspects and asking witnesses to come forward after a youth was shot in a plaza parking lot in the City of Vaughan.

On Saturday at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time, police received a report of a female shot in a plaza parking lot near Weston Road and Highway 7.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl with injuries from a gunshot.

The girl was transported to hospital, where she remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are treating the shooting as an isolated incident.

Police say there was an unplanned car meet taking place in the area when the shooting occurred, with over 100 people in attendance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedMar. 3, 2024.