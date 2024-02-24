Aaron Best leads Canada past Nicaragua 96-51 at FIBA AmeriCup qualifier

February 24, 2024 at 6 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Aaron Best scored 21 points and pulled down three rebounds as Canada rolled past Nicaragua 96-51 on Friday in FIBA AmeriCup 2025 qualifiers.

Phil Scrubb had 13 points and eight assists for Canada (1-0) and Jackson Rowe add 14 points with four rebounds.

Francisco Garth had 14 points to lead Nicaragua (0-1).

The two teams will meet again on Monday night.

Each team will play each opponent in their group twice under a “home and away” format during three windows, which will take place in February and November 2024 and then in February 2025. 

The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 will be held at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua, Nicaragua from August 23-31, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

