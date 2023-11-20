Alouettes’ Fajardo wins Grey Cup MVP, Philpot named outstanding Canadian

HAMILTON — Cody Fajardo was named the Grey Cup’s most valuable player after leading the Montreal Alouettes to a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

The Alouettes quarterback threw 290 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 21-for-26 completions to help Montreal win its first CFL title since 2010. It was Fajardo’s first title as a starter.

“When you grow up as a kid, you always want the ball in your hands with the game on the line, in the biggest game,” said Fajardo. “I was just thankful for that opportunity.”

Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot of Delta, B.C., was named the game’s outstanding Canadian. He made six receptions for 63 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

“We knew all game that they weren’t stopping us, we were stopping ourselves,” said Philpot. “We just had to do our jobs, take it little by little, and march it down the field, which is exactly what we did.”

Fajardo and Philpot connected on a 19-yard TD with 15 seconds left to put the Alouettes ahead.

“A lot of guys you didn’t know the name before the season started but now you’re going to remember their names and our names will be on that Cup and will be immortal forever,” said Fajardo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.