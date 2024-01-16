Barrick says it produced 4.05 million ounces of gold in 2023

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says it produced 4.05 million ounces of gold in 2023 based on its preliminary figures.

The miner says copper production for the year totalled 420 million pounds, compared with its guidance for between 420 million and 470 million pounds.

The results were down from the 4.14 million ounces of gold and 440 million pounds of copper Barrick produced in 2022.

Based on preliminary figures for the fourth quarter, Barrick says it produced 1.05 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper in the final three months of 2023.

Preliminary sales figures for the fourth quarter totalled 1.04 million ounces of gold and 117 million pounds of copper. Barrick says the average market price for gold in the quarter was US$1,971 per ounce and the average market price for copper was US$3.70 per pound.

Shares in the company were down C$1.56 at C$22.07 in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

