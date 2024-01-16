Barrick says it produced 4.05 million ounces of gold in 2023

January 16, 2024 at 17 h 43 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Barrick says it produced 4.05 million ounces of gold in 2023

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says it produced 4.05 million ounces of gold in 2023 based on its preliminary figures. 

The miner says copper production for the year totalled 420 million pounds, compared with its guidance for between 420 million and 470 million pounds.

The results were down from the 4.14 million ounces of gold and 440 million pounds of copper Barrick produced in 2022.

Based on preliminary figures for the fourth quarter, Barrick says it produced 1.05 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper in the final three months of 2023.

Preliminary sales figures for the fourth quarter totalled 1.04 million ounces of gold and 117 million pounds of copper. Barrick says the average market price for gold in the quarter was US$1,971 per ounce and the average market price for copper was US$3.70 per pound.

Shares in the company were down C$1.56 at C$22.07 in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott looks to make the most of UFC 297 showcase
Ontario News

Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott looks to make the most of UFC 297 showcase

TORONTO — It seems only fitting that Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott helps set the table…

UFC champion Sean Strickland sends warning to UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis
Ontario News

UFC champion Sean Strickland sends warning to UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis

TORONTO — Middleweight champion Sean (Tarzan) Strickland has sent South African challenger Dricus Du…