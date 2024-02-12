Father dead, son wanted in homicide investigation: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man accused of killing his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., on Saturday evening.
Investigators say a 56-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight outside of his home.
They say a family member and neighbours witnessed the fight.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died.
They’re looking for his son, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Police say he left the area in a small SUV shortly after the fight.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.