Father dead, son wanted in homicide investigation: Hamilton police

February 11, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on February 11, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man accused of killing his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man was seriously injured in a fight outside of his home.

They say a family member and neighbours witnessed the fight.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died.

They’re looking for his son, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say he left the area in a small SUV shortly after the fight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Tim Hortons Restaurant…

Remote software updates transforming auto industry, experts say
Ontario News

Remote software updates transforming auto industry, experts say

TORONTO — Picture a broken-down car at the side of the road. Most likely, it's an image of a frustrated driver looking under the…