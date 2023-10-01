TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada speech

Nicolas Vincent, the external non-executive deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will give a speech to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Tuesday morning. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold last month, but signalled it was prepared to raise it again if needed.

Subway deadline

TTC customers with any mobile carrier are expected to be able to access Rogers Communications Inc.’s newly launched 5G network on the Toronto subway by Tuesday. Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne imposed the deadline for Rogers to grant access to BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. customers last month through new spectrum licence conditions.

Home sales

Some of Canada’s biggest cities are expected to report September home sales figures this week. Calgary is expected to report sales data on Tuesday, while Toronto Regional Real Estate Board and the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver are expected to release their numbers for September on Wednesday.

Competition summit

The Competition Bureau will host experts from across Canada and around the world at a conference in Ottawa on Thursday. The meeting will discuss the main barriers to competition in Canada and ways to improve it.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest look at the job market for September with its labour force survey on Friday. The Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

