Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,087.26, up 41.55 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 62 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $54.66 on 13.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 31 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $81.43 on 11.4 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Mining. Down 42 cents, or 3.08 per cent, to $13.23 on 10.9 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 55 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $39.82 on 10.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $48.99 on 8.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up one cent, or 0.03 per cent, to $32.88 on 7.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Retail. Down $3.43, or 4.21 per cent, to $78.09. The head of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said lower-income consumers feeling “strained” by economic headwinds are cutting back on how often they visit the chain’s convenience stores. Brian Hannasch’s remarks came a day after his company reported its net earnings attributable to shareholders were US$623.4 million in its third quarter, down 15.5 per cent from US$737.4 million a year earlier. The Laval, Que.-based business, which reports in U.S. dollars, said revenues for the quarter ended Feb. 4 totalled US$19.6 billion, down from US$20.1 billion during the same quarter last year.

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP). Construction. Up $3.00, or 1.33 per cent, to $228.46. WSP Global Inc. said it has acquired Communica Public Affairs Inc., a firm specialized in Indigenous and stakeholder engagement. The engineering company said the acquisition improves its ability to respond to the increasing demand for stakeholder engagement and information management services. WSP Global CEO Alexandre L’Heureux said the addition of Communica increases its capabilities and raises its standards in terms of Indigenous and stakeholder engagement in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21,2024.