National Football League continues to dominate Proline player interest

November 8, 2023 at 14 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — The NFL continues to rein supreme with Proline bettors.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., last week’s top-five events were NFL games, including the Cincinnati Bengals 24-18 victory Sunday over the Buffalo Bills. The others included Kansas City’s 21-14 victory over Miami, the Chargers downing the New York Jets 27-6, Pittsburgh’s 20-16 decision over Tennessee and the Philadelphia Eagles getting past the Dallas Cowboys 28-23.

A solid 62 per cent of bettors picked Cincinnati minus-1.5 while just 24 per cent of customers selected the total under 49.5 points.

Meanwhile, 58 per cent correctly picked Kansas City minute-1.5 but only 18 per cent of bettors had the total under 50.5 points.

The Eagles’ victory was a popular one with punters as 70 per cent had Philadelphia minus-2.5 points while 87 took the total over 47.5 points. But just 37 per cent took the Chargers minus-4.5 although 51 per cent correctly took total under 41.5.

But it was a little tense for Proline customers Monday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay stormed out to a 4-1 lead after the first period before Toronto rallied for the 6-5 overtime victory.

Sixty-eight per cent of bettors had Toronto winning the contest while 80 per cent took the total over 6.5 goals.

The night before, the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 22-point deficit to claim a 123-116 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Just 19 per cent of punters had Toronto at minus-5.5 points while 60 per cent successfully took the total over 224.5.

A Proline digital customer earned a $15,843 payout on a $20 wager on a 12-pick U.S. college basketball parlay. And a successful 10-pick NFL parlay resulted in another receiving a $5,932 payout from a $10 bet.

And finally, a $15 wager on six-pick mixed parlay resulted in a payout of $2,997 for a Proline retail player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

