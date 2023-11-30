OHL roundup: Alriksson’s OT winner lifts Storm over Steelheads 3-2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Vilmer Alriksson scored the overtime winner as the Guelph Storm defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 3-2 on Wednesday.

Alriksson, who also pitched in an assist on the game-tying goal, broke out on a breakaway before going backhand, forehand and tucking the puck past Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic with 1:18 left in the extra frame.

The 18-year-old from Sweden was drafted in the fourth round of this year’s draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

Jett Luchanko and Wil McFadden also scored for Guelph (15-8-1), while goaltender Brayden Gillespie made 34 saves. The Storm have won four in a row.

Kieran Witkowski and Finn Harding replied for Mississauga (14-8-1) and Ivankovic stopped 19 shots.

The Steelheads have lost two straight.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

67’S 3 FRONTENACS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brad Gardiner scored the overtime winner with 13 seconds left in the extra frame as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Kingston Frontenacs.

Cooper Foster and Brady Stonehouse also scored for Ottawa (14-8-1). Goaltender Max Donoso made 32 saves.

Luke McNamara and Ethan Miedema replied for Kingston (11-12-1). Frontenacs netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 24 shots.

BULLDOGS 3 ICEDOGS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 17:54 in the second period, as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the Niagara IceDogs.

Calvin Crombie also scored for Brantford (12-8-4). Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac made 21 saves.

Rafek Dianov and Ryan Roobroeck replied for Niagara (4-15-5). IceDogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped 36 shots.

RANGERS 5 OTTERS 4 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Matthew Sop’s second goal of the game was a game-winner in overtime as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Erie Otters.

Trent Swick, Filip Mešár and Antonino Pugliese also scored for Kitchener (19-7-0). Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons stopped 40 shots.

Carey Terrance scored twice while Malcolm Spence and Pano Fimis scored once for Erie (10-10-4). Otters netminder Ben Gaudreau stopped 32 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Bryce McConnell-Barker’s second goal at 16:37 in the third period was the game-winner as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Saginaw Spirit.

Alex Kostov and Brenden Sirizzotti also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (16-7-2). Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel made 35 saves.

Zayne Parekh, Joey Willis and Calem Mangone scored for Saginaw (14-8-1). Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke kicked out 17 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.