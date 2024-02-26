OHL roundup: Filak goals help Sting slip past Battalion 6-5

SARNIA, Ont. — Zach Filak’s second goal of the game, scored on the power play at 13:18 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the Sarnia Sting slipped past the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.’

Tyson Doucette, Sean Doherty, Marko Sikic and Carter Kostuch also scored for the Sting (23-30-3-1), while netminder Nick Surzycia made 27 saves.

Brice Cooke, Justin Ertel, Ethan Procyszyn, Dalyn Wakely and Owen Van Steensel scored for the Battalion (30-19-6-2), while Mike McIvor stopped 22 shots.

Both teams went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Battalion led 3-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

GREYHOUNDS 3 RANGERS 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Charlie Schenkel stopped 19 shots to lead the Soo Greyhounds past the visiting Kitchener Rangers 3-0.

Jordan D’Intino, Jack Beck and Justin DeZoete scored for the Greyhounds (38-16-2-1). After a scoreless first period, the Greyhounds took a 1-0 lead into the third before securing their fourth straight win.

Jackson Parsons stopped 23 shots for the Rangers (36-20-2-0).

—

FRONTENACS 6 OTTERS 4

ERIE, Penn. — Linus Hemström scored three goals as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs beat the Erie Otters 6-4.

Matthew Soto, Quinton Burns and Paul Ludwinski also scored for the Frontenacs (28-27-2-0).

Bruce McDonald scored twice for the Otters (25-27-4-1), while Pano Fimis and Malcolm Spence netted singles.

—

STEELHEADS 4 WOLVES 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Lucas Karmiris scored twice and added an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 4-3.

Chas Sharpe and Gabriel Chiarot also scored for the Steelheads (30-21-6-0), who outshot the Wolves 30-29.

Dalibor Dvorsky, David Goyette and Nick DeAngelis scored for the Central Division-leading Wolves (33-17-3-3), who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

—

GENERALS 5 COLTS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Rasmus Kumpulainen scored twice, his team had three power-play goals, and the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Barrie Colts 5-2.

Luke Torrance, Beckett Sennecke and Stuart Rolofs also scored for the Generals (29-19-7-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Beau Jelsma and Riley Patterson scored for the Colts (23-29-3-0), who were outshot 42-24.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.