OHL Roundup: Firebirds topple Eastern Conference-best Petes 4-1

December 1, 2023 at 4 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux scored twice, Nathan Day made 29 saves and the Flint Firebirds earned a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Simon Slavicek, with one goal and one assist, and Coulson Pitre provided the rest of the offence for Flint (12-11-1-1).

Owen Beck scored the lone goal for Peterborough (13-6-3-1), which sits atop the Eastern Conference. Liam Sztuska stopped 39-of-42 shots.

Giroux scored his 13th of the season to put the Firebirds ahead 3-0 by 10:51 of the second period. Beck responded 4:03 later to put the Petes on the board.

But Giroux added an empty-net goal with 2:07 remaining in the contest on the power play.

COLTS 4 SPITFIRES 1

BARRIE, Ont. – Eduard Sale and Cole Beaudoin each had a goal and an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-1.

Tai York and Chris Grisolia also scored for Barrie (11-11-0), which got 31 saves from Sam Hillebrandt.

Liam Greentree had the lone marker for Windsor (6-18-1). Joey Costanzo stopped 20-of-22 shots.

This roundup was  generated automatically with a CP-developed application. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Ontario News

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative…

Person believed to be behind bogus bomb threats in Ontario arrested in Morocco: OPP
Ontario News

Person believed to be behind bogus bomb threats in Ontario arrested in Morocco: OPP

ORILLIA, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they have "strong reason" to believe a person arrested in Morocco…