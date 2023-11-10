OHL Roundup: Knights outlast Spitfires 10-7 in wild scoring affair

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov paced London with two goals as the Knights outlasted the Windsor Spitfires 10-7 on Thursday night.

Kasper Halttunen, Ryder Boulton, Jackson Edward, Kaeden Johnston, William Nicholl, Oliver Bonk, Sam O’Reilly and Max McCue each contributed one goal for London (9-5-0-1).

Michael Simpson surrendered five goals on 12 shots before making way for Owen Willmore, who stopped 15-of-17 shots in 35:38 of action.

Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham each scored two goals, while Alex Christopoulos, Cole Davis and AJ Spellacy added a goal apiece for Windsor (4-10-1).

Joey Costanzo turned away 29-of-38 shots.

The Spitfires held a 3-2 lead after the first period, and turned it into a 6-3 game by the 6:24 mark of the second. However, the Knights answered with four unanswered goals in the middle frame before outscoring Windsor 3-1 in the third period to ice the contest.

—

BATTALION 5 GREYHOUNDS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jacob Therrien scored twice in leading the North Bay Battalion to a 5-3 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Owen Van Steensel, with one goal and three assists, Brice Cooke and Ty Nelson added the others for North Bay (8-5-3-1).

Brenden Sirizzotti, Owen Allard and Jack Beck replied for Sault Ste. Marie (11-6-0).

—

STING 2 PETES 1 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Filak scored the shootout winner as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Peterborough Petes 2-1.

Filak also scored the game-tying goal in the second period for Sarnia (9-8-0).

Tommy Purdeller opened the scoring in regulation for Peterborough (8-2-3-1).

—

WOLVES 7 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kocha Delic and Dalibor Dvorský each had two goals and an assist to lift the Sudbury Wolves past the Niagara IceDogs 7-2.

Nolan Collins, Andre Anania and Alex Pharand chipped in a goal apiece for Sudbury (10-5-0).

Zakary Lavoie and Ivan Galiyanov scored for Niagara (3-7-4-1).

—

COLTS 5 FRONTENACS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Shamar Moses had two goals and an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 5-3.

Cole Beaudoin, Connor Punnett, with one goal and three assists, and Riley Patterson also scored once for Barrie (7-8-0).

Paul Ludwinski, Ethan Miedema and Matthew Soto replied for Kingston (7-9-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.