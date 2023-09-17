Stabbing at west-end Toronto apartment building sends one to hospital

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — One man is in hospital and another person is in police custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Toronto’s west end.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a building near South Kingsway and Ormskirk Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with stab wounds, and he was taken to hospital.

No details have been released about his condition.

One person was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

