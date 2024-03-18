Toronto Public Health confirms second case of measles in 2024

Toronto Public Health is investigating the second lab-confirmed case of measles in the city this year.

The department says this case is an infant who was travelling and is now recovering at home.

Public Health says other people may have been exposed to measles at a magic show at Agincourt Public Library on March 11 between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It urges anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination records to ensure they’re protected.

They should also monitor for measles symptoms until April 1.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, small spots with white centres inside the mouth, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red blotchy rash.

If anyone is unsure if they’ve been vaccinated against measles they should contact their health-care provider by phone or email.

If someone has measles symptoms, they should not go to work or school. They should also call ahead before going to see a health-care provider so that the clinic can take precautions against spreading the virus.

People born in 1970 or later should have had two doses of measles vaccine. Children are usually vaccinated at 12 months and again between four to six years of age.

Public health says people born before 1970 are assumed to have immunity through exposure to the measles virus itself. But anyone in this age group who isn’t sure if they had measles should get one dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to ensure they are protected.

Measles vaccination is free in Ontario.

According to the Public Health Ontario website, eight cases of measles were confirmed in the province as of March 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.