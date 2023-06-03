Toronto screening of Sean Penn’s Ukraine film to help launch global non-profit

June 2, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on June 2, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto screening of Sean Penn’s Ukraine film to help launch global non-profit

TORONTO — The global launch of a new non-profit group against authoritarianism will include an invitation-only Toronto screening of Sean Penn’s documentary about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

“Superpower,” co-directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, focuses on Zelenskyy’s leadership amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his country’s battle for survival.

Organizers say the June 6 screening in Toronto will be the first of several around the world as part of the launch of U.S.-based Humanity for Freedom, which is led by Kaufman and Dane Waters, an American political strategist and writer.

Organizers say the Toronto portion of the “72 Hours for Freedom” event was planned in partnership with Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv and Canadian entrepreneur Jay Rosenzweig, who is also executive producer of “Superpower” and the board chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

Penn previously told The Associated Press that he had his first on-camera meeting with Zelenskyy for the documentary just before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The original intent of “Superpower” was to focus on Zelenskyy’s turn from comedic actor to president, but the war in Ukraine changed everything and Penn ended up making multiple trips to the country to interview Zelenskyy and others.

In a news release about the Toronto screening, Penn and Kaufmann said they’re proud to use the documentary as a tool to raise awareness of Ukraine’s “urgent fight for freedom and justice.”

“Superpower” had its world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

–With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,024.63, up 352.38): Suncor…

S&P/TSX composite jumps more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also climb
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite jumps more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index jumped more than 350 points Friday, driven by gains in energy,…