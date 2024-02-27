Two dead after shooting near same Toronto intersection, police say

Toronto police say two males are dead after a shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police say they received numerous calls after gunshots were heard in the Hickory Tree Road and Lawrence Avenue West area just after 4:30 a.m.

Two males were found with multiple gunshot wounds and they died after being taken to hospital.

Toronto’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say it’s unclear whether others were involved in the shooting.

Investigators were near the intersection Tuesday morning collecting evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.