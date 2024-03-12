Two dead, officers injured in foot pursuit after Toronto shooting, police say

March 12, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on March 12, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two dead, officers injured in foot pursuit after Toronto shooting, police say

TORONTO — Police say a man has been arrested after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left two dead and sent one woman to hospital. 

Toronto police say two officers were also injured in a foot pursuit and were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers were called to a shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say one man died at the scene and a second man died in hospital. 

They say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say officers have recovered a firearm. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Daylight shooting in north Toronto leaves one man dead
Ontario News

Daylight shooting in north Toronto leaves one man dead

TORONTO — A man has died after being shot while in a vehicle in north Toronto.  Police say an occupant, or occupants, of a vehicle…

Two dead after shooting near same Toronto intersection, police say
Ontario News

Two dead after shooting near same Toronto intersection, police say

Toronto police say two males are dead after a shooting in the city's Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday…

Toronto area made progress but residents worry bus stop shootings will revive stigma
Ontario News

Toronto area made progress but residents worry bus stop shootings will revive stigma

TORONTO — For a Toronto community once notorious for crime and the influence of organized gangs, two…