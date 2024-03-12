Two dead, officers injured in foot pursuit after Toronto shooting, police say

TORONTO — Police say a man has been arrested after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left two dead and sent one woman to hospital.
Toronto police say two officers were also injured in a foot pursuit and were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to a shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say one man died at the scene and a second man died in hospital.
They say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers have recovered a firearm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.