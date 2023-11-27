Two killed in collision Saturday night, Hamilton male charged: police

November 26, 2023 at 21 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
Hamilton police say two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening just after 11:30 p.m.

A 36-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and two counts of failure to remain causing death. 

Police say a 2013 Ford Flex with four people inside, two women and two men, was struck by a 2022 Ram 1500 with a single male driver. 

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene while the two men in the Ford were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say one of the men remains in the hospital in stable condition. 

The driver of the Ram was located near the scene and is now in police custody. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023. 

