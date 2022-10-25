2022 Municipal Election Results: Justin Towndale Elected New Cornwall Mayor

October 24, 2022 at 21 h 49 min
Reading time: 30 s
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Election results for Cornwall came in shortly after 9pm tonight, a little over an hour after the polls closed.

Justin Towndale is to be elected mayor of Cornwall with 5,169 votes (51.55%). Close behind him was Glen Grant with 40.77% of the votes.

The ten councillors to be elected are:

  • Good, Sarah (5478 votes)
  • Hébert, Carilyne (4439 votes)
  • MacDonald, Elaine (3880 votes)
  • Hollingsworth, Dean (3480 votes)
  • Bennett, Todd (3,312 votes)
  • Dupelle, Maurice (3,302 votes)
  • McIntosh, Claude (3,217 votes)
  • Sabourin, Denis (2,859 votes)
  • Gardiner, Syd (2,738 votes)
  • Ngoundjo, Fred (2,719 votes)

The total number of ballots cast was 10,166.

 

 

