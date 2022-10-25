2022 Municipal Election Results: Justin Towndale Elected New Cornwall Mayor

Election results for Cornwall came in shortly after 9pm tonight, a little over an hour after the polls closed.

Justin Towndale is to be elected mayor of Cornwall with 5,169 votes (51.55%). Close behind him was Glen Grant with 40.77% of the votes.

The ten councillors to be elected are:

Good, Sarah (5478 votes)

Hébert, Carilyne (4439 votes)

MacDonald, Elaine (3880 votes)

Hollingsworth, Dean (3480 votes)

Bennett, Todd (3,312 votes)

Dupelle, Maurice (3,302 votes)

McIntosh, Claude (3,217 votes)

Sabourin, Denis (2,859 votes)

Gardiner, Syd (2,738 votes)

Ngoundjo, Fred (2,719 votes)

The total number of ballots cast was 10,166.