2022 Municipal Election Results: Justin Towndale Elected New Cornwall Mayor

Election results for Cornwall came in shortly after 9pm tonight, a little over an hour after the polls closed.
Justin Towndale is to be elected mayor of Cornwall with 5,169 votes (51.55%). Close behind him was Glen Grant with 40.77% of the votes.
The ten councillors to be elected are:
- Good, Sarah (5478 votes)
- Hébert, Carilyne (4439 votes)
- MacDonald, Elaine (3880 votes)
- Hollingsworth, Dean (3480 votes)
- Bennett, Todd (3,312 votes)
- Dupelle, Maurice (3,302 votes)
- McIntosh, Claude (3,217 votes)
- Sabourin, Denis (2,859 votes)
- Gardiner, Syd (2,738 votes)
- Ngoundjo, Fred (2,719 votes)
The total number of ballots cast was 10,166.