Parliamentary Assistant Quinn and The Hon. Minister Parsa Visit Eastern Ontario Legions, Promoting the Soldier’s Aid Commission

EASTERN ONTARIO – Since 1915, the government of Ontario, through the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services has been assisting eligible Ontario Veterans and their families in financial need with a wide array of supports. This included initially supporting First and Second World War and Korean War Veterans. On January 1st, 2021, the new Soldiers’ Aid Commission Act, 2020 came into force which expanded the Commission’s mandate to include all eligible Veterans and their eligible family members regardless of where and when the Veteran served.

November 2023, Parliamentary Assistant Nolan Quinn, along side Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, the Hon. Michael Parsa traveled across Eastern Ontario visiting with Veterans at their respective local Royal Canadian Legion Branches to discuss the opportunities available to Ontario’s Veterans through the Soldier’s Aid Commission. Parliamentary Assistant Nolan Quinn and the Hon. Michael Parsa visited over 30 Royal Canadian Legion Branches respectfully in leading up to Remembrance Day in Canada.

QUICK FACTS

The Commission accepts applications made by eligible Veterans and the following family members:

the spouse of a Veteran, including the surviving spouse of a deceased Veteran

the child of a Veteran or Veteran’s spouse who is financially dependent, including the child of a deceased Veteran or Veteran’s spouse

The Commission may provide up to $2,000 over a 12-month period per household. If both spouses in a household are Veterans, each spouse is eligible for up to $2,000 in a 12-month period. However, each Veteran cannot make an application for the same expense.

The Commission will consider applications to support eligible recipients with financial assistance for essential expenses in the following categories:

housing-related items, modifications or repairs that support mobility, accessibility or health and safety

assistance to secure or maintain housing

specialized equipment and assistive devices to support mobility, accessibility or health and safety

health-related items and services to support physical and mental health

personal items, services and expenses to support basic needs

employment-related supports to remove barriers to employment or improve employability

For more information visit www.ontario.ca/soldiersaid

QUOTE

“It is because of the sacrifice made by the brave men and women of our armed forces every day at home and around the world that we enjoy the quality of life we have in Canada. For this reason, we must do everything in our power to ensure our Veterans and their families are properly cared for.” – Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry