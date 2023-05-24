Stop the privatization of our public hospitals to for-profit hospitals & clinics

Our communities have spent years fundraising & volunteering to support our local public hospitals. Now the Ford government is planning to take thousands of surgeries & diagnostic tests out of our local public hospitals & privatize them to for-profit hospitals & clinics unless we stop them.
Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. VOTE
Volunteers across Ontario are holding a citizen-led referendum. Please vote on Friday May 26 & Saturday May 27.
Voting stations open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Cornwall:
ACFO Centre Charles-Emile Claude
146B Chevrier Avenue
OPSEU Membership Center
17349 Cornwall Center Road
Pop-up Shop
Pitt Street near Cornwall Square
Private Polling Station
230 Cumberland Street
Royal Oaks Co-operative
71-708 12th Street East
The Seeker
327 Second Street East
Yves Houle Carnival
30 Ninth Street West
The Loose Caboose
35 Marlborough Street
The Counties:
Chartrand’s YIG
420 Main Street South
Tom’s Pantry
1 Main Street South
Chesterville
Chesterville Pavilion
SW Corner Main, King, Water
Hawkesbury
Hawkesbury Center
Ingleside
250 Main Street East
Milano’s Pizzeria
14875 County Road 2
Morrisburg
Farmers’ Market, Main Street, CR 2
Loretta’s Chip Wagon
167 Military Rd N
Long Sault
east of Gaetan’s Chip Stand
Long Sault Drive
Martintown
Martintown Community Center
4850 County Road 20
Maxville
Glengarry Curling Club
7 Alexander Street West
Summerstown
Salem United Church
SD&G County Road 2
Online Vote:
publichospitalvote.ca
for information / volunteering
cornwall.health.coalition@gmail.com
elaine – 613.330.3117 OR louise – 613.932.1943