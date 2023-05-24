Stop the privatization of our public hospitals to for-profit hospitals & clinics

May 24, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 52 min on May 24, 2023
Provided by the Cornwall Health Coalition
Protesters stand outside Nolan Quinn's office on Second Street in Cornwall. (Photo : Krystine Therriault/Seaway News)

Our communities have spent years fundraising & volunteering to support our local public hospitals. Now the Ford government is planning to take thousands of surgeries & diagnostic tests out of our local public hospitals & privatize them to for-profit hospitals & clinics unless we stop them.

Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27.  10:00 am – 3:00 pm.  VOTE

Volunteers across Ontario are holding a citizen-led referendum. Please vote on Friday May 26 & Saturday May 27.

Voting stations open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cornwall:

ACFO Centre Charles-Emile Claude

146B Chevrier Avenue

 

OPSEU Membership Center

17349 Cornwall Center Road

 

Pop-up Shop

Pitt Street near Cornwall Square

 

Private Polling Station

230 Cumberland Street

 

Royal Oaks Co-operative

71-708 12th Street East

 

The Seeker

327 Second Street East

 

Yves Houle Carnival

30 Ninth Street West

 

The Loose Caboose

35 Marlborough Street

 

The Counties:

 

Chartrand’s YIG

420 Main Street South

 

Tom’s Pantry

1 Main Street South

 

Chesterville

Chesterville Pavilion

SW Corner Main, King, Water

 

Hawkesbury

Hawkesbury Center

 

Ingleside

250 Main Street East

 

Milano’s Pizzeria

14875 County Road 2

 

Morrisburg

Farmers’ Market, Main Street, CR 2

 

Loretta’s Chip Wagon

167 Military Rd N

 

Long Sault

east of Gaetan’s Chip Stand

Long Sault Drive

 

Martintown

Martintown Community Center

4850 County Road 20

 

Maxville

Glengarry Curling Club

7 Alexander Street West

 

Summerstown

Salem United Church

SD&G County Road 2

 

Online Vote:

publichospitalvote.ca

for information / volunteering

cornwall.health.coalition@gmail.com

elaine – 613.330.3117    OR    louise – 613.932.1943

