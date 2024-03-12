Colts Blank Jr. Senators 5-0 on March 7

March 12, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 16 min on March 12, 2024
Jason Setnyk
Colts Blank Jr. Senators 5-0 on March 7
(Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – In a dominant performance, the Cornwall Colts shut out the Ottawa Jr. Senators with a 5-0 victory in a Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) matchup at the Civic Complex last Thursday night. Nathan Garnier and Fernand-Olivier Perron led the charge for the Colts, each netting two goals. Garnier’s shorthanded goals in the second period proved pivotal, earning him the game’s first star. Perron opened and closed the scoring for Cornwall, with his power-play goal in the third period sealing the win.

The Colts outshot the Jr. Senators 36-21, showcasing their offensive prowess. Despite the loss, Ottawa’s goaltender Connor Shibley made an impressive 31 saves, earning him the third star of the game. Cornwall’s Xander Miceli was perfect between the pipes, stopping all 21 shots he faced for the shutout. The Colts are back home this Thursday versus Nepean.

