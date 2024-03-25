Colts extend streak to three with win over Raiders

Cornwall, Ontario – In CCHL Jr. A action on March 14, 2024, the Cornwall Colts extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the Nepean Raiders at Ed Lumley Arena.

Calvin Little opened the scoring for the Colts in the first period, with Nicolas Papineau equalizing for the Raiders shortly after. The second period saw the Colts pull ahead with goals from Nathan Garnier and Kobe Tallman. Bradley Fraser sealed the victory with a power-play goal in the third, continuing his impressive six-game goal streak with 8 goals and 13 points during that span.

Kobe Tallman, who has 9 goals and 12 points in his last five games, earned the First Star with a goal and an assist. In goal, Donald Hickey was stellar for the Colts, stopping 24 of 25 shots, while Nepean’s Brady McEwan faced a barrage, making 36 saves on 40 shots.